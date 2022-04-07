Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.58 Billion

Analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) will report sales of $2.58 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Public Service Enterprise Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.00 billion and the lowest is $2.17 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group posted sales of $2.89 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group will report full-year sales of $9.11 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.26 billion to $10.01 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $9.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.74 billion to $10.26 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Public Service Enterprise Group.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 12.22% and a negative net margin of 6.67%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PEG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet downgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Citigroup started coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.91.

Shares of PEG stock traded down $0.40 on Monday, hitting $71.68. The stock had a trading volume of 123,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,597,018. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.57. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 1 year low of $58.96 and a 1 year high of $72.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a boost from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -167.44%.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total transaction of $696,158.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.17, for a total value of $323,571.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,146 shares of company stock valued at $2,029,395. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PEG. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 70.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

