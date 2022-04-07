Public Mint (MINT) Market Capitalization Achieves $6.33 Million

Public Mint (MINT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. One Public Mint coin can now be bought for about $0.0662 or 0.00000153 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Public Mint has traded 13.4% lower against the dollar. Public Mint has a total market capitalization of $6.33 million and approximately $35,796.00 worth of Public Mint was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.97 or 0.00023051 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000714 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 71.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000023 BTC.

About Public Mint

MINT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Public Mint’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 95,675,053 coins. Public Mint’s official Twitter account is @PublicMint

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Buying and Selling Public Mint

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Mint directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Public Mint should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Public Mint using one of the exchanges listed above.

