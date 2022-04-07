Prudential Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBIP) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prudential Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBIP – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Prudential Bancorp, Inc. of Pennsylvania is the mid-tier holding company for Prudential Savings Bank. Prudential Savings Bank is a Pennsylvania-chartered, FDIC-insured savings bank. “

Shares of NASDAQ:PBIP opened at $16.14 on Wednesday. Prudential Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $13.25 and a fifty-two week high of $17.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.77. The company has a market cap of $125.41 million, a PE ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 0.02.

Prudential Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PBIP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 million. As a group, analysts expect that Prudential Bancorp will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. Prudential Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PBIP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Prudential Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Prudential Bancorp by 8,147.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,536 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 4,481 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Prudential Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $153,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Prudential Bancorp by 166.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,576 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 15,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,300,000. 20.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Prudential Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company for Prudential Savings Bank, which engages in the provision of financial services. It accepts deposits from public and generate loans and invests in securities. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

