ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT) Trading Up 3.6%

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT – Get Rating) were up 3.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $21.46 and last traded at $21.43. Approximately 324,533 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 9,384,919 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.68.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.77 and a 200 day moving average of $18.31.

Get ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 230.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund), formerly ProShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity greater than 20 years, are non-convertible, are denominated in United States dollars, are rated investment grade (at least Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or BBB- by Standard & Poor’s (S&P)), are fixed rate, and have more than $250 million par outstanding.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.