ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT) Shares Gap Up to $21.58

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $21.58, but opened at $22.33. ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury shares last traded at $22.41, with a volume of 192,164 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.77 and a 200 day moving average of $18.31.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TBT. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 4.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 188,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,557,000 after acquiring an additional 7,959 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 245.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 4,313 shares during the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the third quarter worth about $1,628,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its stake in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 288.4% during the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 5,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC increased its stake in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 1.8% during the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 160,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,022,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund), formerly ProShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity greater than 20 years, are non-convertible, are denominated in United States dollars, are rated investment grade (at least Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or BBB- by Standard & Poor’s (S&P)), are fixed rate, and have more than $250 million par outstanding.

