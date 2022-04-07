ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:SRTY) Stock Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $48.47

ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:SRTY – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $48.47 and traded as high as $52.19. ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 shares last traded at $51.03, with a volume of 1,275,850 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.47.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 during the second quarter worth $89,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 during the third quarter worth $92,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 during the fourth quarter worth $118,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 4,239 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 during the third quarter valued at $203,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which correspond to triple (300%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund seeks a return -300% of the return of an index for a single day. The Russell 2000 Index consists of 2,000 of the smallest United States-domiciled, publicly traded common stocks included in the Russell 3000 Index.

