ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 368,558 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 9,050,894 shares.The stock last traded at $68.43 and had previously closed at $71.49.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.17.

Get ProShares Ultra QQQ alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 91.7% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ during the third quarter valued at about $204,000.

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.