Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $119.23

Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $119.23 and last traded at $118.70, with a volume of 98294 shares. The stock had previously closed at $116.87.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group downgraded Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Edward Jones downgraded Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on Progressive from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Progressive in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.33.

Get Progressive alerts:

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.54. The firm has a market cap of $70.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.78 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 7.02%. Progressive’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.05%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Kelly sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $1,150,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.49, for a total value of $116,935.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,630 shares of company stock valued at $7,716,018. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PGR. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in Progressive by 132.7% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Progressive Company Profile (NYSE:PGR)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.