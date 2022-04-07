Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.010-$4.090 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $609 million-$617 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $611.77 million.Progress Software also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.940-$0.960 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PRGS. StockNews.com began coverage on Progress Software in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Progress Software from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progress Software from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $56.00.

NASDAQ:PRGS traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $45.81. 693 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,093. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.42. Progress Software has a twelve month low of $41.68 and a twelve month high of $53.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21, a PEG ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.16.

Progress Software ( NASDAQ:PRGS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The software maker reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $147.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.24 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 39.08% and a net margin of 14.40%. Progress Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Progress Software will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.11%.

In related news, EVP Jeremy Segal sold 1,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total value of $60,386.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRGS. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 83.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 215,564 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,970,000 after purchasing an additional 98,118 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 382.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 75,952 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,666,000 after purchasing an additional 60,205 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Progress Software during the 4th quarter worth about $2,322,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,136,361 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $392,743,000 after purchasing an additional 30,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progress Software during the 4th quarter worth about $997,000. 99.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; developer tools that consists of components for user interface development for Web, mobile, desktop, chat, and AR/VR apps, as well as automated application testing and reporting tools; Sitefinity, a web content management and customer analytics platform; Corticon, a business rules management system that provides applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities.

