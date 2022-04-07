Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Now Covered by Raymond James

Raymond James started coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $181.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Truist Financial raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.64.

Shares of NYSE PG traded up $4.35 on Thursday, hitting $158.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 276,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,063,164. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $384.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $154.73 and a 200-day moving average of $151.95. Procter & Gamble has a 12-month low of $130.29 and a 12-month high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 31.99%. The company had revenue of $20.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Procter & Gamble will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total transaction of $204,935.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 1,927 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total transaction of $295,813.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 566,796 shares of company stock valued at $91,098,906 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PG. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

