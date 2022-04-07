PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation is a commercial-stage surgical robotics company. It focused on advancing patient care by developing transformative solutions in urology. The company develops, manufactures and sells the AquaBeam Robotic System, an advanced, image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally-invasive urologic surgery with an initial focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia. PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation is based in REDWOOD CITY, Calif. “

PRCT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Guggenheim decreased their price target on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Bank of America dropped their price target on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PROCEPT BioRobotics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.83.

NASDAQ:PRCT opened at $33.90 on Tuesday. PROCEPT BioRobotics has a 1-year low of $15.38 and a 1-year high of $47.73. The company has a current ratio of 20.08, a quick ratio of 19.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.12.

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $10.14 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PROCEPT BioRobotics will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.

In other PROCEPT BioRobotics news, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 1,249,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total value of $37,345,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PROCEPT BioRobotics during the third quarter worth about $63,214,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics during the 3rd quarter worth $1,859,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in PROCEPT BioRobotics during the 3rd quarter worth $382,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in PROCEPT BioRobotics in the third quarter valued at about $1,048,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in the third quarter valued at $496,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.48% of the company’s stock.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, develops transformative solutions in urology. It develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally-invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

