Principal US Large-Cap Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:PLRG) Shares Down 1.1%

Shares of Principal US Large-Cap Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:PLRG – Get Rating) dropped 1.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $27.27 and last traded at $27.31. Approximately 116,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 68% from the average daily volume of 69,503 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.61.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.38.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Principal US Large-Cap Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Principal US Large-Cap Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:PLRG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 43,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,261,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.99% of Principal US Large-Cap Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

