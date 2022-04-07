Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) Given New $78.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Piper Sandler from $76.00 to $78.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Principal Financial Group’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.76 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.55 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.95 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.60 EPS.

PFG has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Principal Financial Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $71.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an underperform rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $74.27.

Principal Financial Group stock opened at $73.97 on Wednesday. Principal Financial Group has a twelve month low of $58.66 and a twelve month high of $80.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.52.

Principal Financial Group ( NASDAQ:PFG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 11.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Principal Financial Group will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.83%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFG. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Principal Financial Group by 10.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,400,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,515,000 after acquiring an additional 135,619 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 2,977 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 137,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,884,000 after buying an additional 47,522 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 8,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

