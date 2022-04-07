Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) PT Raised to C$114.00 at ATB Capital

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD – Get Rating) (NYSE:PDS) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at ATB Capital from C$112.00 to C$114.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. CIBC boosted their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$70.00 to C$82.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$75.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Tudor Pickering & Holt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Evercore upped their price target on Precision Drilling from C$78.00 to C$82.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Precision Drilling has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$78.65.

Shares of PD stock traded down C$1.10 on Thursday, reaching C$95.76. 74,661 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,035. Precision Drilling has a 1 year low of C$30.24 and a 1 year high of C$100.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.12, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$75.34 and a 200 day moving average price of C$57.82. The company has a market cap of C$1.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.22.

In other Precision Drilling news, Senior Officer Veronica H. Foley sold 1,112 shares of Precision Drilling stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$68.16, for a total transaction of C$75,793.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,133,909.76. Also, Director Carey Thomas Ford sold 1,639 shares of Precision Drilling stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$69.46, for a total value of C$113,838.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,609,889.93. Insiders have sold a total of 16,093 shares of company stock worth $1,092,104 in the last three months.

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services.

