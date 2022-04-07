PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Bought by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,025 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,377 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $32,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 140.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 876,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $125,305,000 after purchasing an additional 512,350 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,591,113 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $227,544,000 after acquiring an additional 283,110 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 27.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,232,434 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $176,250,000 after purchasing an additional 263,750 shares in the last quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 102.5% in the third quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 286,012 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,903,000 after buying an additional 144,745 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in PPG Industries by 11.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,398,247 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $199,964,000 after buying an additional 141,047 shares during the last quarter. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on PPG Industries from $199.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $187.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on PPG Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.92.

NYSE PPG traded down $1.84 on Thursday, reaching $132.30. 9,430 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,615,779. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $111.32 and a fifty-two week high of $182.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $137.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.22.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.70% and a net margin of 8.56%. PPG Industries’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.27%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

