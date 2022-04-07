Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW) PT Lowered to $68.00

Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Aegis from $86.00 to $68.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Aegis’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 89.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN PW opened at $35.84 on Tuesday. Power REIT has a 1 year low of $34.00 and a 1 year high of $81.99. The stock has a market cap of $120.71 million, a PE ratio of 21.99 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 11.15 and a current ratio of 11.15.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PW. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Power REIT by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 357,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,596,000 after purchasing an additional 104,922 shares in the last quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Power REIT by 621.8% in the 4th quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC now owns 62,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,280,000 after purchasing an additional 53,527 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Power REIT by 155.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 15,272 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Power REIT by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 105,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,254,000 after purchasing an additional 13,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Power REIT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $558,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.71% of the company’s stock.

Power REIT is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns real estate related to infrastructure assets including properties for Controlled Environment Agriculture, Renewable Energy and Transportation. Power REIT is actively seeking to expand its real estate portfolio related to Controlled Environment Agriculture.

