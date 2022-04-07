Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $180.21 Million

Equities analysts expect that Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) will announce sales of $180.21 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Power Integrations’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $180.00 million to $180.64 million. Power Integrations reported sales of $173.74 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Power Integrations will report full year sales of $771.58 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $765.70 million to $780.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $859.15 million, with estimates ranging from $820.56 million to $905.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Power Integrations.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $172.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.05 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 23.38%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on POWI shares. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Power Integrations from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Power Integrations in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on Power Integrations from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.17.

In related news, VP Clifford Walker sold 1,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.25, for a total transaction of $136,966.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 1,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.72, for a total value of $88,808.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,758 shares of company stock worth $5,130,929 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in POWI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Power Integrations during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,698,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Power Integrations by 146.3% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 652,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,591,000 after acquiring an additional 387,451 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Power Integrations by 96.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 651,161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,486,000 after acquiring an additional 319,143 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Power Integrations during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,382,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Power Integrations by 788.2% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 250,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,761,000 after acquiring an additional 221,968 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of POWI traded down $2.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.30. The stock had a trading volume of 556,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,451. The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 30.71 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.43. Power Integrations has a fifty-two week low of $72.50 and a fifty-two week high of $110.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.87%.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

