Poolz Finance (POOLZ) Price Reaches $4.88 on Major Exchanges

Poolz Finance (POOLZ) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. One Poolz Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.88 or 0.00011197 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Poolz Finance has traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Poolz Finance has a market capitalization of $15.40 million and approximately $742,749.00 worth of Poolz Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002295 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.43 or 0.00046885 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,238.00 or 0.07429170 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000146 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,561.64 or 0.99946514 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.32 or 0.00051208 BTC.

Poolz Finance Profile

Poolz Finance’s launch date was January 15th, 2021. Poolz Finance’s total supply is 4,992,280 coins and its circulating supply is 3,156,326 coins. Poolz Finance’s official Twitter account is @Poolz__

According to CryptoCompare, “Poolz is a fully-decentralized, swapping protocol that enables startups and project owners to auction their tokens for bootstrapping liquidity. As the blockchain-cryptocurrency community moves closer to absolute decentralization, Poolz empowers innovators in their pre-listing phase, bringing them closer to early-stage investors. “

Buying and Selling Poolz Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Poolz Finance directly using US dollars.

