Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $485.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Pool from $555.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pool from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $594.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a $519.00 target price on shares of Pool in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of Pool in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pool in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pool currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $551.44.

Get Pool alerts:

Shares of POOL stock opened at $419.91 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $453.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $492.05. Pool has a 52 week low of $354.53 and a 52 week high of $582.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.85 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The specialty retailer reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.59 million. Pool had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 70.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Pool will post 17.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Pool’s payout ratio is currently 20.03%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POOL. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Pool in the third quarter worth $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 134.5% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 68 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Monolith Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Pool in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 1,420.0% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pool Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.