Polymath Trading 15% Lower Over Last 7 Days (POLY)

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 7th. One Polymath coin can now be bought for about $0.44 or 0.00001002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Polymath has a total market cap of $391.31 million and $14.24 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Polymath has traded 15% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Polymath alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $113.86 or 0.00261996 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00013402 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001379 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000382 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001495 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Polymath Coin Profile

Polymath (POLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 898,550,830 coins. Polymath’s official website is www.polymath.network . The Reddit community for Polymath is /r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polybitco . The official message board for Polymath is blog.polymath.network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Polymath Network is a blockchain-based system to coordinate and incentivize participants to collaborate and launch financial products on the blockchain. The Polymath team aims to create a standard token protocol which embeds defined requirements into the tokens themselves to ease the primary issuance and secondary trading of blockchain securities tokens. “

Buying and Selling Polymath

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polymath should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polymath using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Polymath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polymath and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.