Points International (TSE:PTS) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $22.11

Points International Ltd. (TSE:PTS – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:PCOM) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$22.11 and traded as high as C$22.92. Points International shares last traded at C$22.92, with a volume of 400 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cormark reduced their price target on shares of Points International from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Barrington Research assumed coverage on shares of Points International in a research report on Monday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$22.00 price target for the company.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$22.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$21.42. The firm has a market cap of C$342.49 million and a PE ratio of -764.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Points International Ltd. provides e-commerce and technology solutions to loyalty industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment provides products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of their loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward, including buy, gift, transfer, reinstate, accelerator and status miles services.

