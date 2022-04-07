Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $38.70. Plumas Bancorp shares last traded at $37.35, with a volume of 42,576 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Plumas Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 26th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.54 and a 200-day moving average of $35.86. The company has a market cap of $217.86 million, a P/E ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Plumas Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PLBC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Plumas Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 36.99%. The business had revenue of $15.46 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.16 dividend. This is an increase from Plumas Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Plumas Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 17.07%.

In other news, Director Heidi S. Gansert acquired 1,250 shares of Plumas Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.25 per share, with a total value of $45,312.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Plumas Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.62% of the company’s stock.

About Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC)

Plumas Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and service. It offers a wide range of deposit products for the retail and commercial banking markets such as checking, interest-bearing and premium interest-bearing checking, business sweep, public funds sweep, savings, time deposit and retirement accounts, remote deposit, telephone and mobile banking, mobile deposit, and internet banking with bill-pay options.

