PLDT (NYSE:PHI) Shares Gap Down to $36.07

PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $36.07, but opened at $35.05. PLDT shares last traded at $35.05, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PLDT in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised PLDT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.24.

PLDT ( NYSE:PHI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter. PLDT had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 13.65%. Research analysts anticipate that PLDT Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.8117 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a yield of 3.4%. PLDT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.20%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of PLDT by 45.2% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of PLDT in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of PLDT by 15.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PLDT in the fourth quarter valued at $259,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PLDT in the third quarter valued at $260,000. 2.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLDT, Inc engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The Wireless segment consists of cellular services through text messaging and wireless broadband. The Fixed Line segment offers fixed line telecommunications services throughout the country, servicing retail, corporate and small medium enterprise, or SME clients.

