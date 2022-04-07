PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) CEO Andrew S. Pascal Purchases 12,200 Shares

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Rating) CEO Andrew S. Pascal purchased 12,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.98 per share, for a total transaction of $60,756.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ MYPS opened at $4.84 on Thursday. PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.60 and a 12-month high of $10.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.53 and its 200-day moving average is $4.42.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. increased its holdings in PLAYSTUDIOS by 7,500.0% during the third quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. now owns 1,520,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,931,000 after buying an additional 1,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in the fourth quarter valued at $2,206,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 874.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 578,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 519,187 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in the third quarter valued at $1,599,000. Finally, Senvest Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in the third quarter valued at $1,119,000. Institutional investors own 15.36% of the company’s stock.
About PLAYSTUDIOS (Get Rating)
PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc, a gaming studio, develops and operates free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms. The company's collection of titles is powered by its playAWARDS loyalty marketing platform, which enables players to earn rewards from a portfolio of entertainment, retail, technology, travel, leisure, and gaming brands across 17 countries and four continents.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PLAYSTUDIOS (MYPS)
- 3 Stocks Institutional Investors Can’t Get Enough Of
- Analog Devices Raises Its Long-Term Growth Targets
- RPM International Puts The Reversal Into Higher Gear
- 3 Best Home Improvement Retailers to Turn to Now
- It’s Time To Start Buying Tilray Again
Receive News & Ratings for PLAYSTUDIOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLAYSTUDIOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.