PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) CEO Andrew S. Pascal Purchases 12,200 Shares

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Rating) CEO Andrew S. Pascal purchased 12,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.98 per share, for a total transaction of $60,756.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ MYPS opened at $4.84 on Thursday. PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.60 and a 12-month high of $10.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.53 and its 200-day moving average is $4.42.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. increased its holdings in PLAYSTUDIOS by 7,500.0% during the third quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. now owns 1,520,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,931,000 after buying an additional 1,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in the fourth quarter valued at $2,206,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 874.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 578,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 519,187 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in the third quarter valued at $1,599,000. Finally, Senvest Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in the third quarter valued at $1,119,000. Institutional investors own 15.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MYPS shares. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PLAYSTUDIOS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.56.

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc, a gaming studio, develops and operates free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms. The company's collection of titles is powered by its playAWARDS loyalty marketing platform, which enables players to earn rewards from a portfolio of entertainment, retail, technology, travel, leisure, and gaming brands across 17 countries and four continents.

