Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.10 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Playa Hotels & Resorts’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the highest is $0.14. Playa Hotels & Resorts reported earnings per share of ($0.31) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 132.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Playa Hotels & Resorts will report full-year earnings of $0.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.35. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Playa Hotels & Resorts.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 12.44% and a negative net margin of 16.77%. The firm had revenue of $176.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.72 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.44) EPS. Playa Hotels & Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 166.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PLYA. TheStreet upgraded Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Playa Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.95.

Shares of PLYA opened at $8.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.43. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $6.13 and a one year high of $9.81.

In other Playa Hotels & Resorts news, Director Maria M. Miller acquired 5,250 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.48 per share, with a total value of $49,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.49, for a total transaction of $764,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 215,000 shares of company stock worth $1,792,500. 6.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 165,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 64,972 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 10.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,558,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,160,000 after acquiring an additional 703,469 shares during the last quarter. Beck Bode LLC bought a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter valued at $7,752,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 6.9% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 124,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 7,990 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter valued at about $522,000. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

About Playa Hotels & Resorts

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2021, it owned a portfolio of 22 resorts with 8,366 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

