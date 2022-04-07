Platform Technology Partners Sells 175 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Platform Technology Partners cut its holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in Datadog were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DDOG. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 88.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 14.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 59.6% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 41.2% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 64.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on DDOG. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Datadog from $236.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Datadog from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Datadog from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Datadog from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Datadog from $225.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.23.

Shares of DDOG stock opened at $137.27 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $149.26 and its 200-day moving average is $157.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Datadog, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.73 and a 1 year high of $199.68.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $326.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.42 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 2.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 83.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 145,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.28, for a total transaction of $21,570,588.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Amit Agarwal sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.19, for a total transaction of $340,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 546,773 shares of company stock valued at $81,300,710 over the last quarter. 20.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

