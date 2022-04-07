Platform Technology Partners Sells 12,371 Shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF)

Platform Technology Partners decreased its position in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF – Get Rating) by 50.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,023 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 12,371 shares during the quarter. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 46,176 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 44,598 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 2,402 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its position in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 91,777 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 3,198 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 271,733 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 8,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 72,678.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,189 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 10,175 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of KMF stock opened at $8.53 on Thursday. Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.53 and a fifty-two week high of $8.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.52.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. This is a positive change from Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.50%.

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc is a closed-end management investment company. The firm focuses in securities of companies in the midstream and energy sector, consisting of Midstream Master Limited Partnerships (MLPs), Midstream Companies, Other MLPs, and Other Energy Companies. It intends to provide a high level of total return with an emphasis on making quarterly cash distributions to its stockholders.

