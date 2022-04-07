Platform Technology Partners Has $161,000 Stock Position in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK)

Platform Technology Partners cut its position in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,913 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,268 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in Nokia were worth $161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOK. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nokia in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC increased its stake in shares of Nokia by 25.8% in the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 8,860 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,816 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Nokia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in Nokia in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nokia during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. 14.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NOK opened at $5.41 on Thursday. Nokia Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $6.40. The company has a market capitalization of $30.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Nokia ( NYSE:NOK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Nokia had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Nokia Co. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NOK shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Nokia in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Nokia in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised Nokia from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. TheStreet upgraded Nokia from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nokia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nokia has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.20.

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Nokia Software, Nokia Technologies, and Group Common and Other. The Networks segment consists of mobile networks, services, fixed networks, and optical networks.

