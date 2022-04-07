Platform Technology Partners Decreases Stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Platform Technology Partners lessened its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,682 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 750.0% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 119 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 156.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 164 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 67.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research increased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $271.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $203.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.20.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Margaret G. Mcglynn sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.79, for a total transaction of $1,208,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Charles F. Wagner, Jr. sold 2,944 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.07, for a total value of $736,206.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 28,273 shares of company stock worth $7,123,605 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

VRTX stock opened at $272.39 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $243.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $215.36. The company has a quick ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $176.36 and a twelve month high of $275.88. The stock has a market cap of $69.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.17, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.62.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.27. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 30.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

