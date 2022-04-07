Platform Technology Partners Buys New Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Platform Technology Partners bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,610,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175,823 shares during the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,733,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,549,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,590,770,000 after acquiring an additional 411,197 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,670,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,557,763,000 after acquiring an additional 300,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2,225.2% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 311,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,152,000 after purchasing an additional 298,261 shares during the period.

VB opened at $207.74 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.01. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $194.57 and a 1 year high of $241.06.

