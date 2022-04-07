Platform Technology Partners Buys 268 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Platform Technology Partners increased its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,573 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up approximately 0.8% of Platform Technology Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.8% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 832,277 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $141,903,000 after purchasing an additional 6,721 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 35.8% in the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 13,651 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,599 shares in the last quarter. Del Sette Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 28.5% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 16,119 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after buying an additional 3,576 shares during the period. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,853,063 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $287,021,000 after buying an additional 133,352 shares during the period. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $29,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total transaction of $2,324,926.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,568 shares of company stock worth $5,461,472 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $132.57 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.90. The company has a market cap of $241.36 billion, a PE ratio of 78.91, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $128.38 and a 12-month high of $190.40.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.20 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

DIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.72.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

