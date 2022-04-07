Planet 13 (OTCMKTS:PLNHF) Shares Down 0.4%

Planet 13 Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PLNHF – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.40 and last traded at $2.51. Approximately 240,859 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 512,506 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.52.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.34.

Planet 13 (OTCMKTS:PLNHF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02).

Planet 13 Holdings Inc, an integrated cannabis company, cultivates, produces, distributes, and markets cannabis and cannabis-infused products for medical and retail cannabis markets in Nevada, the United States. It also operates dispensaries. In addition, the company provides cardholder process navigation services; individual consultations; compassionate care programs; patient education services; express services; home delivery services; and curbside pick-up services.

