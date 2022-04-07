Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.06.

Several research firms have commented on PAGP. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Plains GP from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Plains GP in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Plains GP from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Plains GP by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 157,413 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Plains GP by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 257,266 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in Plains GP by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 68,138 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Plains GP by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,031 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its stake in Plains GP by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 34,051 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PAGP stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,872,177. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.09. Plains GP has a one year low of $9.01 and a one year high of $12.95. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.16 and a beta of 1.89.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.21. Plains GP had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 0.51%. The firm had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.01 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Plains GP will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.25%. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 225.00%.

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the transportation of crude oil and NGLs on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

