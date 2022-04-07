PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PJT Partners Inc. is a financial advisory firm. The Company offers strategic advisory, restructuring and reorganization, fund placement and funds advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors and governments. PJT Partners Inc. is based in NEW YORK, United States. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PJT. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of PJT Partners from $80.00 to $69.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PJT Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of PJT Partners from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $82.60.

PJT opened at $62.15 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.55. PJT Partners has a 1 year low of $54.48 and a 1 year high of $89.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 0.91.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.12). PJT Partners had a return on equity of 27.12% and a net margin of 10.70%. The company had revenue of $313.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that PJT Partners will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from PJT Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. PJT Partners’s payout ratio is 24.63%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in PJT Partners by 76,899.4% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 639,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,620,000 after acquiring an additional 639,034 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in PJT Partners by 191.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 437,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,588,000 after buying an additional 287,062 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in PJT Partners by 61.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 156,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,388,000 after buying an additional 59,588 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PJT Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $3,883,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in PJT Partners by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 565,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,890,000 after buying an additional 48,361 shares during the last quarter. 68.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

