PIXEL Price Reaches $0.0022 on Top Exchanges (PXL)

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 9.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 7th. One PIXEL coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PIXEL has a market cap of $1.23 million and $3,651.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PIXEL has traded 7.6% lower against the dollar.

PIXEL Coin Profile

PIXEL (PXL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 557,577,505 coins. PIXEL’s official website is piction.network/en . PIXEL’s official message board is medium.com/piction . PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PhalanXL provides a mining platform where miners can sell, buy, trade and rent mining resources and computational power. The QT-client also, allows users to store and trade multiple cryptocurrencies “

PIXEL Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIXEL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PIXEL using one of the exchanges listed above.

