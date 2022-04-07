Piper Sandler Increases Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) Price Target to $31.00

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.03% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coterra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Bank of America lowered Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.55.

Coterra Energy stock opened at $26.49 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Coterra Energy has a 12-month low of $14.28 and a 12-month high of $29.49. The company has a market capitalization of $21.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of -0.17.

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.19). Coterra Energy had a net margin of 33.58% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 387.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Coterra Energy will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Coterra Energy news, CAO Todd M. Roemer sold 69,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.11, for a total value of $1,811,642.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Christopher Clason sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total value of $270,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 144,385 shares of company stock worth $3,825,792. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Coterra Energy stock. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000. 66.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coterra Energy Inc is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.

