Piper Sandler Cuts Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Price Target to $42.00

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Piper Sandler from $54.00 to $42.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PHR. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Phreesia from $81.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Phreesia from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Phreesia from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Phreesia from $41.00 to $29.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Phreesia from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.69.

Shares of PHR opened at $28.72 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.33 and a beta of 1.36. Phreesia has a twelve month low of $22.89 and a twelve month high of $76.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.14 and a 200-day moving average of $45.78. The company has a quick ratio of 7.15, a current ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Phreesia ( NYSE:PHR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.33. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 55.41% and a negative return on equity of 25.34%. The business had revenue of $58.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.34 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Phreesia will post -3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Randy Rasmussen sold 2,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total transaction of $72,766.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Phreesia in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,504,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phreesia in the fourth quarter worth approximately $725,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Phreesia in the fourth quarter worth approximately $232,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Phreesia by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 65,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phreesia by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the period. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

