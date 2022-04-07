Piper Sandler Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH)

QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of QCR in a research note issued on Monday, April 4th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.11 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.46. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for QCR’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.76 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.99 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.85 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.03 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on QCRH. StockNews.com began coverage on QCR in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded QCR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

NASDAQ QCRH opened at $56.24 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. QCR has a fifty-two week low of $44.75 and a fifty-two week high of $62.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $879.71 million, a PE ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.07.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. QCR had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 32.90%. The firm had revenue of $69.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QCRH. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of QCR by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of QCR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QCR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of QCR by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,584 shares of the bank’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of QCR by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,822 shares of the bank’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. 70.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. QCR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.86%.

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. The company also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

