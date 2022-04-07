Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Given New $322.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Piper Sandler from $274.00 to $322.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 33.07% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $266.00 to $343.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $244.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $255.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $252.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $246.00.

Shares of PXD opened at $241.98 on Thursday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $133.73 and a 12-month high of $260.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $235.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $203.37.

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas development company reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.53. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 14.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 24.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Tyson L. Taylor sold 1,978 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.55, for a total value of $452,071.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.67, for a total value of $343,005.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 99,502 shares of company stock worth $24,082,861. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capula Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 711.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capula Management Ltd now owns 13,116 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,754 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,498,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 9,798 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 889,120 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $148,053,000 after buying an additional 63,289 shares in the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

