Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Raises Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,521 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $14,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cordant Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 147.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000.

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $2.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $450.71. 5,311,601 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,446,458. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $406.34 and a twelve month high of $482.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $443.33 and a 200-day moving average of $453.38.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

