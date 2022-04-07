Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Increases Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,632 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 1.2% of Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $37,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 605.0% during the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,015.4% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

VUG traded up $1.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $282.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,006,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,310,980. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $253.65 and a twelve month high of $328.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $279.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $298.13.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

