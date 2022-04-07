Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Has $13.11 Million Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,473 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $13,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,822,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,414,000 after acquiring an additional 289,490 shares in the last quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,553,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 10,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.84, for a total transaction of $404,774.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Ilya Yuffa sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.45, for a total transaction of $237,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 949,506 shares of company stock worth $264,729,935. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded up $2.59 on Thursday, hitting $308.43. The company had a trading volume of 4,119,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,981,130. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $178.58 and a 1-year high of $314.00. The stock has a market cap of $293.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $262.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $255.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 96.36%. The company had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LLY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.83.

Eli Lilly and Profile (Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.