Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Grows Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 113,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing comprises approximately 0.9% of Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $27,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 8.6% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,622 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 25.7% in the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 8,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the period. AXA S.A. raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 5.7% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 518,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,734,000 after purchasing an additional 27,960 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 245.5% in the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 5,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 4,104 shares during the period. 78.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.13, for a total transaction of $508,115.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 329 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.93, for a total value of $68,079.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,948 shares of company stock worth $1,581,582. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen cut their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $238.00 price target (up previously from $222.00) on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $226.93.

NASDAQ:ADP traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $238.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,141,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,065,081. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $210.81 and a 200-day moving average of $219.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $184.85 and a 52-week high of $248.96.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 17.48%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 64.40%.

About Automatic Data Processing (Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

