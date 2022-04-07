Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Trading Down 7.9%

Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 7.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $42.80 and last traded at $43.10. 59,617 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 33,761,912 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.82.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Nomura Instinet restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (down from $95.00) on shares of Pinduoduo in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. CLSA lowered their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $100.00 to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Pinduoduo from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $105.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, HSBC lowered their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $76.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.08.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.77 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Pinduoduo ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported $5.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $5.68. Pinduoduo had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 15.76%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Pinduoduo by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 29,101,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,696,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613,256 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Pinduoduo by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,304,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,724,000 after acquiring an additional 432,696 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pinduoduo by 131.6% during the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 5,901,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,353,823 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Pinduoduo during the 4th quarter valued at $266,519,000. Finally, Anatole Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in Pinduoduo by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Anatole Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,662,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,552,000 after acquiring an additional 294,057 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.18% of the company’s stock.

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

