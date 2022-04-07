PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a dividend of 0.051 per share by the investment management company on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th.

NYSE:RCS opened at $6.09 on Thursday. PIMCO Strategic Income Fund has a 1-year low of $5.37 and a 1-year high of $8.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.97 and a 200 day moving average of $6.68.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $138,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,550 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 2,437 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $195,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $1,247,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 324,052 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after buying an additional 25,722 shares in the last quarter. 20.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PIMCO Strategic Global Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in government securities, including bonds issued or guaranteed by the United States or foreign governments, by their agencies, authorities or instrumentalities, or by supranational entities.

