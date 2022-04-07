PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:SMMU) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $49.85

PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:SMMU – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $49.85 and last traded at $49.94, with a volume of 145366 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.86.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.93.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund in the third quarter worth $30,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund in the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 37.4% in the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Darwin Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund in the third quarter worth $220,000.

PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, formerly PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Strategy Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. It is designed to be appropriate for investors seeking tax-exempt income. The Fund consists of a portfolio of primarily short duration, bonds which carry interest income that is exempt from federal tax and in some cases state tax.

