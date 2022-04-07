PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:LDUR) Trading Down 0.1%

PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:LDUR – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $97.11 and last traded at $97.11. Approximately 99,930 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 107,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.23.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $98.73 and its 200 day moving average is $100.27.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LDUR. Independent Wealth Network Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund during the third quarter valued at about $252,000. Alphastar Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund by 12.9% during the third quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 80,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,136,000 after acquiring an additional 9,199 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund by 66.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,312,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,868,000.

