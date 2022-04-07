Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSEMKT:PDO)

Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEMKT:PDO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.1184 per share on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th.

PDO opened at $17.24 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.28 and a 200 day moving average of $19.23.

In other Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund news, Director David Nichols Fisher III bought 5,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.70 per share, for a total transaction of $99,951.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan Rappaport acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.20 per share, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 35,845 shares of company stock worth $637,332 in the last ninety days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $512,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund by 86.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 12,277 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter.

Yuma Energy, Inc, formerly Pyramid Oil Company (Pyramid), is engaged in the business of exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. It acquires interests in land and producing properties through acquisition and lease, on which it drills and/or operates crude oil or natural gas wells.

