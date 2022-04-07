Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSEMKT:PDO)

Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEMKT:PDO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.1184 per share on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th.
PDO opened at $17.24 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.28 and a 200 day moving average of $19.23.
In other Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund news, Director David Nichols Fisher III bought 5,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.70 per share, for a total transaction of $99,951.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan Rappaport acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.20 per share, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 35,845 shares of company stock worth $637,332 in the last ninety days.
About Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (Get Rating)
Yuma Energy, Inc, formerly Pyramid Oil Company (Pyramid), is engaged in the business of exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. It acquires interests in land and producing properties through acquisition and lease, on which it drills and/or operates crude oil or natural gas wells.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (PDO)
- 3 Stocks Institutional Investors Can’t Get Enough Of
- Analog Devices Raises Its Long-Term Growth Targets
- RPM International Puts The Reversal Into Higher Gear
- 3 Best Home Improvement Retailers to Turn to Now
- It’s Time To Start Buying Tilray Again
Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.