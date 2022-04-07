Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating) will post $0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.51 and the lowest is $0.50. Piedmont Office Realty Trust reported earnings per share of $0.48 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $2.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.03 to $2.04. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.11 to $2.13. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Piedmont Office Realty Trust.

Get Piedmont Office Realty Trust alerts:

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.76). Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. The firm had revenue of $138.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.05 million.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Piedmont Office Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

PDM opened at $16.47 on Thursday. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a one year low of $15.67 and a one year high of $20.35. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,647.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.88.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -8,400.00%.

In other Piedmont Office Realty Trust news, Director Glenn Gary Cohen acquired 5,000 shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.82 per share, with a total value of $79,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,086,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $240,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,560 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,534,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,776,000 after purchasing an additional 416,408 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,685,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,671,000 after purchasing an additional 107,700 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,895,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,898,000 after purchasing an additional 239,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,575,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,890,000 after purchasing an additional 110,419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Piedmont Office Realty Trust (PDM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.