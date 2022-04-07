Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) Shares Down 9.7%

Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Rating)’s share price was down 9.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $68.93 and last traded at $70.76. Approximately 27,763 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 702,617 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.39.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PLL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Piedmont Lithium from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Piedmont Lithium from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Piedmont Lithium from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.25.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.09 and a 200 day moving average of $57.56. The company has a current ratio of 10.65, a quick ratio of 10.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Piedmont Lithium ( NASDAQ:PLL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 27th. The mineral exploration company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.21). As a group, research analysts predict that Piedmont Lithium Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Piedmont Lithium news, Director Jeffrey T. Armstrong purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.78 per share, for a total transaction of $109,450.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Keith D. Phillips sold 695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total value of $33,999.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 511.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,424 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 2,864 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 105.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,673 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Piedmont Lithium by 27.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,106 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $9,779,000 after acquiring an additional 27,075 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 107.6% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 519 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 27.1% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,072 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the period. 15.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Piedmont Lithium Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Carolina Lithium Project that include an area of approximately 3,116 acres located within the Carolina Tin-Spodumene Belt situated to the west of Charlotte, North Carolina in the United States.

